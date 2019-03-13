JE Sarpong Call On NC Not To Scrap Double Salary For Coaches

Former Asante Kotoko trainer, J E Sarpong has implored the Normalization Committee to reject the proposal made by the ad-hoc Committee on the National Team coaches receiving double salary.

It has emerged that the Normalization Committee will scrap the double bonuses coaches enjoy at the National teams, as it breeds disaffection within the technical team because it is only the head coach who benefits from the ‘double-bonus’.

But the veteran coach disagrees with the recommendation and insisted is another way of motivating the players.

"If they cut down the double bonuses of National Team coaches then curses will flow. The double bonus is a form of motivation for the coaches so why should we cut it off?

"There is nowhere in Africa that this proposal will work. It won't see daylight anywhere in Africa. The Normalization Committee should discard this Proposal.

"I know there are coaches in the system who will not accept this proposal. I want to quit coaching because of these things. I am tired of talking," he added.

The Members of the National Teams Committee are

1. Dr Patrick Ofori-Chairman

2. Samuel Osei Kufuor-Vice Chairman

3. Mrs Sophia Korkor-Member

4. Frank Adu Junior-Member

5. Ebo Kwaitoo-Member

6. Gifty Appiah-Member

7. Charles Kwadwo Ntim-Member

8. Francis Essah Adu-Secretary