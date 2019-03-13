NC Supports Kotoko's Africa Campaign With $30,000

Ghana Football Association Normalization Committee have extended financial support of $30,000 to Asante Kotoko for their CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

The NC is following the GFA tradition of supporting Ghanaian clubs who represent the country in continental club competitions.

This gesture is consistent with the greater vision of the NC to ensure that Ghanaian clubs, in general, thrive under their watch.

Having missed out on the October 15 deadline set by CAF for its affiliated national associations to submit their candidates for the 2018/19 CAF Inter- Club competitions, the NC appealed to CAF to extend its deadline for the submission of names of Ghanaian clubs.

The extension created a golden opportunity for Asante Kotoko to represent Ghana in this year's CAF Confederation Cup.

This was after the Normalization Committee and the clubs had unanimously agreed not to put forward representatives for the 2018/19 CAF Inter Club competitions.

In addition to this, the NC liaised with the government to put together a package for Ghanaian clubs that will represent the country in continental club competitions. Kotoko being the maiden beneficiaries of this new scheme received $150,000 from the government.

It is the NC fervent hope that this will motivate the Porcupine Warriors to conquer Zesco and advance to the next stage of the competition.