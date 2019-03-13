Egypt Will Deliver A Memorable 2019 AFCON - LOC Chairman

Chairman of the Local Organising Committee of Egypt 2019, Abu Rida says the country will be ready to host a memorable Africa Cup of Nations.

With 100 days to the opening match, Hany Abo Rida is optimistic about hosting an event that will last in the minds of all.

He said preparations are far advanced especially for the official draw for the final tournament scheduled for 12 April 2019 in Cairo, whilst fine-tuning for competition itself has also reached top gear.

Egypt 2019 will be the first AFCON under the revised 24-format will take place from 21 June to 19 July 2019.

“Preparations are going well as planned. From the onset, there have been daily meetings between the Local Organising Committee (LOC) and specialized committees to meet the timelines,” he told CAFonline.com

“The preparations cover many aspects, including getting the six designated venues in the perfect conditions with respect to the pitches, changing rooms, tribunes and supporters’ areas. Another aspect covers the various training pitches and hotels that will welcome the qualified teams as well as transportation and reception for visiting fans.

“We are also giving premium to media facilities at the various stadia to accommodate the expected huge media turn both local and international. Regarding ticketing, the process will be online to avoid congestion at sale points. Despite the limited time, we are working round the clock to be ready for the opening match on 21 June.”