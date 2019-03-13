Former Kotoko Coach Hails CK Akunnor

Coach J.E Sarpong has heaped praises on Asante Kotoko gaffer Charles Kwablan Akonnor for the club’s impressive performances in the ongoing CAF Confederation Cup.

The former Dreams FC trainer has transformed the Porcupine Warriors into a winsome side and will book their quarterfinals berth should they win against Zesco United in their final Group C game in Zambia on Sunday.

Speaking on Accra-based Happy FM, the former Ebusua Dwarfs tactician said that the team and C.K Akonnor deserve some praises for hoisting flag of Ghana high in the competition.

“CK Akunnor has done extremely well because not all the coaches we have can coach Kotoko. Look at where he took the team from with no football activities in the country and where they have reached. I honestly don’t understand those calling CK names, just because they drew against Al Hilal,” Coach Sarpong said.

“Even if Kotoko get knocked out at this stage, the team and the coach must be praised because they have done well for themselves and Nation,’ he added.

Akonnor became the first manager to lead the team to the group stages of the CAF Confederations Cup since 2008.

The former Dreams FC and Ashantigold SC coach was appointed coach of Kotoko four months ago.