CAF CC: Applaud Kotoko If They Fail To Progress - JE Sarpong

Experienced Ghanaian coach, Joseph Emmanuel Sarpong says Asante Kotoko should be hailed even if they are eliminated from the CAF Confederation Cup.

Kotoko will play away to Zesco United in the final Group C match in Zambia on Sunday.

The Ghana Premier League had the chance to book their name in the quarterfinals of the competition against Al Hilal after Nkana FC defeat Zesco United 3:0.

However, the Porcupine Warriors have no choice than to win against the Zambian side but according to Sarpong, Kotoko have been impressive in the competition so far despite the lack of competitive football on the local scene since the premiere of the Anas exposé last year and their performance in the ongoing competition has been remarkable.

"Even if Kotoko get knocked out at this stage, the team and the coach must be praised because they have done well for themselves and nation, he told Asempa FM.