KP Boateng Named In Barcelona Squad To Face Lyon In UCL

Kevin Prince Boateng has been included in the Barcelona team to face Olympique Lyonnais in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night.

The Ghanaian forward has struggled to break into the Barcelona team since joining on loan from Sassuolo in the winter transfer window.

After he was dropped last week La Liga game, the 31-year-old has been named Barcelona's 20-man squad for the game against the French giants.

Before returning to Spain, the striker had scored five goals for Sassuolo in the Serie A.