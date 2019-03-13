Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: "there Will Be Uprising After 2020 If Things Don’t Change" -Duncan-Wil...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
5 minutes ago | Football News

KP Boateng Named In Barcelona Squad To Face Lyon In UCL

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
KP Boateng Named In Barcelona Squad To Face Lyon In UCL

Kevin Prince Boateng has been included in the Barcelona team to face Olympique Lyonnais in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night.

The Ghanaian forward has struggled to break into the Barcelona team since joining on loan from Sassuolo in the winter transfer window.

After he was dropped last week La Liga game, the 31-year-old has been named Barcelona's 20-man squad for the game against the French giants.

Before returning to Spain, the striker had scored five goals for Sassuolo in the Serie A.

3132019105408 0g730m4yxs d1e7 qywoaef8dd

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Football News
Powered By Modern Ghana
CAF CC: Asante Kotoko Leave For Zambia To For Zesco Clash
CAF CC: Media Urged To Tone Down On CK Akunnor
Ghana Can Win AFCON 2019 In Egypt - George Afriyie
Seven-Goal Man City Thrash Schalke In Last 16
TOP STORIES

Ensure The Safety And Security Of Manasseh Azure Awuni - Aku...

1 hour ago

Majority Vows To Push ¢2billion GAT Sovereign Guarantee

7 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line