By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
CAF CC: Asante Kotoko Leave For Zambia To For Zesco Clash

Kumasi Asante Kotoko will leave the shores of Ghana today for Zambia ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup game against Zesco United to be played on Sunday, March 17, 2019.

Eighteen-man squad arrived in Accra on Tuesday evening and are set to jet off to Ethiopia enroute to Zambia.

The Porcupine Warriors must beat the Zambian side to secure qualification to the quarterfinals of the competition.

Songne Yacouba and Daniel Nii Adjei are missing from the 18-man squad named by the coach for the game.

Yacouba who has been one of the outstanding performers of the team will miss the game due to suspension.

Kotoko defeated Zesco United by 2-1 in the first leg at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on matchday two.

Below is the 18-man squad
Felix Annan
Muntari Tagoe
Augustine Sefah
Amos Frimpong
Agyeman Badu
Wahab Adams
Kwame Bonsu Conte
Umer Bashiru
Emmanuel Gyamfi
Jordan Opoku
Obed Owusu
Fatau Abdul
Habib Mohammed
Prince Acquah
Stephen Nyarko
Frederick Boateng
Daniel Darkwa
Dany Zabo Teguy

