CAF CC: Media Urged To Tone Down On CK Akunnor

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, George Owu has called on the media to tone down on coach CK Akonnor as he has started a new project with the club and must be given time.

The former Black Stars skipper has come under a lot of pressure after his side 1-1 draw against Al Hilal on Sunday in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Kotoko needed to win against the Sudanese side after Nkana defeated Zesco United 3:0.

However, according to Owu, Akonnor has been splendid with the club under just four months and must be given time to shape his former side.

Speaking to Sikka FM in Kumasi, the former Ghana goalkeeper urged the media to take it easy on the gaffer as his job requires a lot of pressure.

“C.K. Akonnor needs a lot of patience from the media. There’s a lot of pressure associated with the Asante Kotoko job. The media should take it easy on him. He is doing very well.

Asante Kotoko need a win against ZESCO United in Zambia on Sunday to qualify to the quarterfinals of the CAF Confederation Cup.