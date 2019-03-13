Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: "there Will Be Uprising After 2020 If Things Don't Change" -Duncan-Wil...
1 hour ago | Football News

Ghana Can Win AFCON 2019 In Egypt - George Afriyie

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Ghana FA presidential hopeful, George Akwasi Afriyie believes Ghana can end its trophy drought in Egypt.

Kwesi Appiah and his technical team have been charged to win the 32nd Africa Cup of Nations after 37 years of trophy drought.

After Ghana won the 1982 Africa Cup of Nations in Libya, the Black Stars have struggled to win the ultimate.

The Africa football powerhouse have come close in lifting the trophy but have consistently blown away their chances.

However, with less than three months to go, the Okyeman Planners life patron believes with good preparation, Ghana will be crowned champions in Africa.

"Ghana can win the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations," he told Atinka FM. "Sometimes it's not easy because I remember in 2015, we nearly won the trophy but we failed to convert our chances during the penalty shootout.

"I believe with the right preparation and good timing, I believe we can win the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt," he added.

Ghana will play their final group game against Kenya at the Accra Sports Stadium on March 23.

