Seven-Goal Man City Thrash Schalke In Last 16

Manchester City thrashed Schalke in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie to confirm their passage to the quarter-finals.

Sergio Aguero opened the scoring from the spot and added a second three minutes later when Raheem Sterling's backheel set him up from six yards out.

Leroy Sane drilled in the third and picked up a hat-trick of assists after the break as City ran riot.

Sterling, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden and Gabriel Jesus also scored.

After slotting into the far corner in the first half, Sane set-up Sterling with a wonderful curling cross which the England forward smashed into the top corner.

Silva then pounced on Sane's cut-back to make it 5-0 before substitute Foden rounded the keeper after he was played in by the German winger. Jesus made sure he had a slice of the pie with a lovely curling strike in the 84th minute.

City, who came from behind in the first leg to win 3-2 in Germany, were knocked out in the quarter-finals of last year's competition by rivals Liverpool and have never won the Champions League.