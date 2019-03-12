AshGold CEO Having Sleepless Nights Over Inactive Football In The Country

Chief Executive Officer and Majority shareholder of Obuasi Ashanti Gold, Dr. Kwaku Frimpong has revealed that he has been having sleepless nights over inactive competitive football competition in the country.

The Ghana Premier League had to be suspended in last year June following the airing of an Anas Aremeyaw investigative piece titled Number 12. The video which brought to bear the corruption at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) as well as how some football officials bribed referees to win football matches was so damning that the league for the year had to be abruptly suspended.

Since that time, there has not been any sort of competitive league football for the clubs even though FIFA in collaboration with government has put in place a Normalization Committee to restore normalcy to football in the country.

Speaking to Asempa FM’s Kojo Mensah Moshosho on the back of the work of the Committee so far, an unimpressed Dr. Kwaku Frimpong stated that the current situation in the country is giving him sleepless nights.

“It is worrying me too much and I cannot even sleep. Am really disturbed because the boys are ready and it is making them rusty even though we are paying them. They have to wake up because it looks like it is the government that is intentionally making us lose money”, the AshGold CEO shared.

Dr. Kwaku Frimpong also highlighted that he has not been impressed by the work of the Normalization Committee. According to him, there is nothing that the NC has done that he can pinpoint and say these people have done something good for football people.

He opines that that government must intervene and help the clubs because they are being insulted and they are losing huge sums of money which is something which should not happen.

“Nothing is going well so I have not been impressed. We are losing big money and government must intervene and do something about it because it is a very big insult to us. It looks as if someone is intentionally bulling us which is wrong due to the fact that we are all Ghanaians”, Dr. Kwaku Frimpong said.

He further bemoaned the fact that they are paying players and paying taxes to government whiles they sit idle and watch them suffer. He insists it is not right and it is about time government took steps to help clubs in the country.