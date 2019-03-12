Kenya FA Sign AFCON 2019 Sponsorship Deal With Betin Ahead Of Ghana Clash

Football Kenya Federation has announced a new sponsorship deal with betting firm Betin Kenya on Tuesday.

The deal estimated at Sh 20 million ($200,000) will go towards Harambee Stars, who are preparing to participate in the 2019 Afcon finals to be held in Egypt. KSh5million ($50,000) will be set aside to kit the national team.

“That is what we have signed with Betin Kenya. They will become our partners and we are looking forward to having a good relationship with them. It is a huge deal that will help the national team prepare well for the Afcon finals.”

The good news comes at a time when the national team is preparing to take part in the 2019 Afcon finals set to be held in Egypt. Kenya has already qualified for the continental showpiece alongside Ghana’s Black Stars from Group F.

Kenya under coach Sebastien Migne will face Ghana in their final qualifier on March 23 away in Accra.