Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: "there Will Be Uprising After 2020 If Things Don’t Change" -Duncan-Wil...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
14 minutes ago | Football News

CAF President Condoles With Kenya And Family Of Hussein Swaleh

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
CAF President Condoles With Kenya And Family Of Hussein Swaleh

A senior Kenyan football official was among the 157 people killed on the Ethiopian Airlines plane that crashed on Sunday, the Confederation of African Football (Caf) confirmed.

Hussein Swaleh, a former secretary general of Kenya’s Football Federation (FKF), was returning to Nairobi after serving as a match commissioner in Friday’s African Champions League game between Ismaili and TP Mazembe in Egypt but the plane, unfortunately, crashed minutes after take-off from Addis Ababa.

“The President of the Confederation of African Football, Ahmad Ahmad, and all the African football family send their condolences to our dearest Hussein Swaleh Mtetu’s family, his relatives and to the Kenyan Football Federation,” Caf said in a statement.

Kenya’s national team captain Victor Wanyama, also expressed his “heartfelt condolences.”

Hussein Swaleh served as the FKF’s secretary general between 2000 and 2004 and was in the post when Kenya last played at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Tunisia in 2004.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Football News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Kenya FA Sign AFCON 2019 Sponsorship Deal With Betin Ahead Of Ghana Clash
Takyi Arhin Sacked As Techiman XI Wonders General Manager - Reports
CAF CC: Akakpo Patron Optimistic Of Quarterfinals Berth
'I Am A Pensioner Now' - Van Gaal Retires at 67
TOP STORIES

Akufo-Addo Is Acting Like A 'Chameleon' Over Party Militia—G...

9 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo Mourns Late Dr. Kwabena Agyei Of NDC

2 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line