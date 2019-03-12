Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: "there Will Be Uprising After 2020 If Things Don’t Change" -Duncan-Wil...
25 minutes ago | Football News

Takyi Arhin Sacked As Techiman XI Wonders General Manager - Reports

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Veteran football administrator, Takyi Arhin aka 'Thunder' has been sacked by Techiman Eleven Wonders as the club’s General Manager, according to Ghanacrusader.com.

"Thunder" has been a member of the Division One League Board joined the club in 2017 when they gained promotion into the Ghana Premier League.

The vociferous football administrator who has previously worked as the Chief Executive Officer of Division one League side Berlin FC was shown the exit following a management-shake up and his sacking will be effective from Tuesday, March 12, 2019.

Reasons for the decision are yet to be revealed but he may not leave alone, there are hints that the Club’s Greater Accra representative could follow “thunder” out of the club.

The club is yet to release an official communication on the sacking of Takyi Arhin.

