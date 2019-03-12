Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: "there Will Be Uprising After 2020 If Things Don’t Change" -Duncan-Wil...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
49 minutes ago | Football News

CAF CC: Akakpo Patron Optimistic Of Quarterfinals Berth

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
CAF CC: Akakpo Patron Optimistic Of Quarterfinals Berth

Deputy coach of Asante Kotoko, Akakpo Patron says he is confident his outfit will get the all-important win against Zesco United in the Confederation Cup on Sunday.

The Zambians side will host the Ghana Premier League side in the final match of Group C in the at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium on Sunday, March 17.

Kotoko's chances of making it to the quarter-final is hanging by on the thread due to their 1-1 draw game against Sudanese Al Hilal.

However, the former WAFA gaffer believes a victory for Kotoko won't be a difficult task as they have the able men to do the job over the Ndola based side.

"Our destiny is now in our own hands so we must motivate the guys before going to Zambia to secure a win there," he told Happy FM.

"Zesco United can’t qualify so we must go there and beat them to qualify."

"It is a must-win for us and we will win. Beating them is possible."

"Zesco United is a good side but they also have their own problems so we must take advantage of that and prepare very well go to Zambia and punish them to get our 3 points," he concluded.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Football News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Kenya FA Sign AFCON 2019 Sponsorship Deal With Betin Ahead Of Ghana Clash
CAF President Condoles With Kenya And Family Of Hussein Swaleh
Takyi Arhin Sacked As Techiman XI Wonders General Manager - Reports
'I Am A Pensioner Now' - Van Gaal Retires at 67
TOP STORIES

Akufo-Addo Is Acting Like A 'Chameleon' Over Party Militia—G...

8 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo Mourns Late Dr. Kwabena Agyei Of NDC

2 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line