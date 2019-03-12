CAF CC: Akakpo Patron Optimistic Of Quarterfinals Berth

Deputy coach of Asante Kotoko, Akakpo Patron says he is confident his outfit will get the all-important win against Zesco United in the Confederation Cup on Sunday.

The Zambians side will host the Ghana Premier League side in the final match of Group C in the at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium on Sunday, March 17.

Kotoko's chances of making it to the quarter-final is hanging by on the thread due to their 1-1 draw game against Sudanese Al Hilal.

However, the former WAFA gaffer believes a victory for Kotoko won't be a difficult task as they have the able men to do the job over the Ndola based side.

"Our destiny is now in our own hands so we must motivate the guys before going to Zambia to secure a win there," he told Happy FM.

"Zesco United can’t qualify so we must go there and beat them to qualify."

"It is a must-win for us and we will win. Beating them is possible."

"Zesco United is a good side but they also have their own problems so we must take advantage of that and prepare very well go to Zambia and punish them to get our 3 points," he concluded.