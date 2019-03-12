'I Am A Pensioner Now' - Van Gaal Retires at 67

Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has retired from football, with England striker Marcus Rashford among those to pay tribute.

The Dutchman, 67, handed an 18-year-old Rashford his professional debut for United in February 2016.

Van Gaal's successful managerial career included a Champions League win with Ajax, as well as league titles with Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

"I am a pensioner now," he told Dutch TV show VTBL on Monday.

"I have no ambition to be a technical director or a TV pundit.

"My wife Truus gave up her job for me 22 years ago and followed me when I went abroad. I told her I would quit as a coach when I turned 55 but instead kept going until I was 65.

"She is entitled to have a life with me outside of football. I can say she is very happy. I think I could have worked as a technical director."

During his first coaching job with Ajax, Van Gaal added three Eredivisie titles, the Uefa Cup, Uefa Super Cup, Intercontinental Cup and a Dutch Cup to his Champions League success in 1995.

He also won the Super Cup with Barcelona, along with two La Liga titles and the Copa del Rey, before collecting another Eredivisie with AZ and the German league-and-cup double with Bayern Munich.

Van Gaal had two spells as manager of the Netherlands, guiding them to third place at the 2014 World Cup.

His final managerial job came at Manchester United, winning the FA Cup in 2016 before being sacked.

Several United players paid their own tributes.

"Thank you for opening the door and trusting in me. Enjoy retirement boss," said Rashford on Twitter.

Manchester United team-mate Anthony Martial said: "Thanks for everything coach!! It was an honour to learn from you!"

And Chris Smalling added: "Enjoy your retirement boss."