8 minutes ago | Sports News

Ranieri Relaunches Roma With Victory Over Empoli

By Paul Myers - RFI
Claudio Ranieri's reign at Roma got off to a winning start on Monday night with a 2-1 win over relegation threatened Empoli. Stephan El Shaarawy and Patrik Schick scored the goals for the hosts who moved to within three points of fourth placed Inter Milan.

Ranieri took over last week after Eusebio Di Francesco was sacked. That followed a 3-0 loss to city rivals Lazio and elimination from the Champions League.

"I have to congratulate the team, it was not easy under these conditions," said Ranieri. "A big thank you to the fans who have been close to us in a difficult moment."

Ranieri started his playing career at Roma and he coached the side between 2010 and February 2011.

He left after a series of poor results and coached at Inter Milan and Juventus before pitching up at Leicester City where he enjoyed his greatest success. He steered the side to the English Premier League crown in 2016.

Since then he has had less successful periods at Nantes and Fulham.

Roma have a chance to close on the top four places next weekend. They play at 16th placed SPAL on 16 March while Inter take on third placed AC Milan on 17 March.

