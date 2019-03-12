Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: "there Will Be Uprising After 2020 If Things Don’t Change" -Duncan-Wil...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Football News

CAF CC: Sogne Yacouba's Absence Will Affect Kotoko Against Zesco - Chibsah

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
CAF CC: Sogne Yacouba's Absence Will Affect Kotoko Against Zesco - Chibsah

Former Black Stars midfielder, Yussif Chibsah has insisted that the absence of Songne Yacouba in Asante Kotoko's game against Zesco United on Sunday, March 17, 2019, will affect the team.

The Burkinabe has been ruled out of the final game due to suspension.

The Burkinabe forward has been the livewire for the team in the ongoing competition as he has scored two goals and registered five assists.

With Kotoko in a search of a win away to qualify for the quarter-finals, the head of Player Relations of the PFAG believes the absence of their star player will be a worry but he also expects other players to take up the challenge.

"Sogne Yacouba absence will affect Kotoko performance but I am expecting anyone given the opportunity to do well because Kotoko have registered 24 players in the AFRICA campaign in view to those the Zesco United match is a must-win for the porcupine", he told Happy FM.

Concerning the team's chances of qualification Chibsah indicated that Kotoko have to beat Zesco United.

"Kotoko’s destiny are in their own hands and everything is possible. Beating Zesco won’t be easy but it’s very possible for Kotoko to win".

"The players must know that they won’t have it easy in Zambia so they must tune their minds to that effect. I will be going to Zambia with the team to support them", he concluded.

A win for Kotoko against Zesco United on Sunday in the final group game will qualify them to the quarter-finals.

The Porcupine Warriors will depart from Ghana to Zambia on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Football News
Powered By Modern Ghana
CAF CC: South African Referee Victor Gomes To Officiate Zesco-Kotoko Clash
Sogne Yacouba Handed Maiden National Team Cal Up
Qatar World Cup 2022: Fifa Warned Of Human Rights Issues If The Tournament Is Expanded
Florentino Perez: The Best Coach In The World Is Back At Real Madrid
TOP STORIES

Confirmed: Former NDC Leader Dr Kwabena Adjei Has Died

1 hour ago

Of Militia, Vigilantism: Akufo-Addo Should Be Dragged To Cou...

8 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line