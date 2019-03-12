CAF CC: Sogne Yacouba's Absence Will Affect Kotoko Against Zesco - Chibsah

Former Black Stars midfielder, Yussif Chibsah has insisted that the absence of Songne Yacouba in Asante Kotoko's game against Zesco United on Sunday, March 17, 2019, will affect the team.

The Burkinabe has been ruled out of the final game due to suspension.

The Burkinabe forward has been the livewire for the team in the ongoing competition as he has scored two goals and registered five assists.

With Kotoko in a search of a win away to qualify for the quarter-finals, the head of Player Relations of the PFAG believes the absence of their star player will be a worry but he also expects other players to take up the challenge.

"Sogne Yacouba absence will affect Kotoko performance but I am expecting anyone given the opportunity to do well because Kotoko have registered 24 players in the AFRICA campaign in view to those the Zesco United match is a must-win for the porcupine", he told Happy FM.

Concerning the team's chances of qualification Chibsah indicated that Kotoko have to beat Zesco United.

"Kotoko’s destiny are in their own hands and everything is possible. Beating Zesco won’t be easy but it’s very possible for Kotoko to win".

"The players must know that they won’t have it easy in Zambia so they must tune their minds to that effect. I will be going to Zambia with the team to support them", he concluded.

A win for Kotoko against Zesco United on Sunday in the final group game will qualify them to the quarter-finals.

The Porcupine Warriors will depart from Ghana to Zambia on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.