Florentino Perez: The Best Coach In The World Is Back At Real Madrid

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez has hailed Zinedine Zidane as the best coach in the world and welcomed him back to Los Blancos.

The Frenchman has returned to the club, where he won three consecutive Champions League trophies, to replace Santiago Solari who was dismissed on Monday evening.

"Your commitment to the clubs thrills all the fans, as with you we won nine titles that has marked the hegemony of Madrid in recent years.

"I won't forget the day in which we managed to sign you up to become part of our history.

"For us, the best coach in the world is back at Real Madrid."

Perez also addressed Solari's dismissal, as well as the current situation at the team.

"[Santiago Solari], I want to thank you for your full dedication and loyalty to this club that is your home," he added.

"As you are part of this club on your own merits, with a commitment from the first day in adverse circumstances. We want you to remain attached to the club if you wish.

"We, Real Madrid fans, have experienced one of the most brilliant phases of our 117 years of history together.

"We have been European champions for over 1,000 days, as well as in basketball, which has never happened in the history of the sport.

"We know with what pain the fans have today, as these players have offered us unforgettable triumphs.

"Four Champions League titles in five years is almost unrepeatable and for me, it gives a sense of pride, as they forever belong to the legend of Real Madrid."