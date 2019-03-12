Double Bonuses For National Team Coaches Cancelled - Report

The long-standing tradition where coaches with the various national teams are given twice the bonus allocated to the player is likely to be scrapped if the Normalization Committee of the Ghana Football Association adopts a recommendation made by one of its ad-hoc committees, according to a report by Finder Sports.

According to the National Teams Committee – the committee that made this recommendation- the structure as it breeds disaffection within the technical team because it is only the head coach who benefits from the ‘double-bonus’.

It also argues the defeat or win of a team is a collective effort and thus all persons, players and technical staff must be made to feel they contributed equally.

It is yet to be seen if the GFA Normalization Committee will accept this recommendation going forward.

It will be recalled that the Normalization Committee of the Ghana Football Association in January 2019, inaugurated six ad-hoc committees to aid in the restructuring of Ghana Football.

The committees were Domestic Leagues, Communications, National Teams, Technical and Development, Referees Committee, Marketing and Sponsorship Committee.

Speaking during the inauguration, President of the GFA Normalization Committee Dr Kofi Amoah, described members of the ad hoc committees as “experienced people with a wide range of experience”.

Dr Amoah was confident members of the committees would bring their rich experiences to bear by making incisive inputs which would help reform Ghana football.

The Normalization Committee has identified series of defects in Ghana football after engaging with various stakeholders, and the main task of the various ad hoc committees is to make proposals to address some of these issues identified in their respective areas.

Members of the National Teams Committee