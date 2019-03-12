Kotoko Blame Anas For Hilal Draw In CAF CC

Some fans of Kumasi Asante Kotoko FC have blamed award-winning investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas for the results of last Sunday’s CAF Confederations Cup group match against Al Hilal of Sudan, MyNewsGh.com reports.

The Porcupine warriors had a tough time pulling a level pegging after their Sudanese opponents took a first-half lead with a lone goal on Sunday afternoon.

The Kotoko fans argue that referees have been inconsiderate against Ghanaian teams ever since Tiger Eye PI’s expose dubbed Number 12 was aired implicating some of them on the African continent.

A number of top African referees were captured in the video taking bribes to influence the results of some matches in various competitions on the continent.

According to the fans who spoke with MyNewsGh.com after the game that ended in a one all draw, the centre referee, Bamlak Tessema Weyesa, refused to acknowledge some glaring infringements against Asante Kotoko because he feared being accused of taking a bribe.

They recounted a February 2018 CAF Confederations Cup match at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in which Senegalese referee, Issa Sy awarded up to 4 penalties against CARA Brazzaville, when former GFA President, Kwasi Nyantakyi sat and watched from the VIP stand.

It has not been rosy for Asante Kotoko in its current Africa campaign as the team has suffered from strict officiating both home and away.

In a tweet after Sunday’s game, former PRO for Kotoko and popular radio sports show host, Kwaku Ahenkora said, “it’s an open secret that after the Anas exposé, the international referees who have come to officiate matches in Ghana have made mistakes which curiously cost the Ghanaian teams. The story isn’t different at Baba Yara today”.

The Porcupine Warriors would have to defy the odds to beat Zesco at home in Zambia on Sunday if they hope to qualify to the next stage of the competition.

Last Sunday’s ‘s clash was a fine opportunity for Asante Kotoko to annex a spot in the quarterfinals of the CAF CC with a game to spare after Nkana FC had beaten Zesco 3-0 at home early before their game with Al Hilal.

Coach CK Akunnor has said, “we have to go to Zambia and win whatever the situation”.

If Kotoko wins their last game against Zesco in Zambia, the results of Al Hilal versus Nkana FC will not matter.