Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: "there Will Be Uprising After 2020 If Things Don’t Change" -Duncan-Wil...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Football News

CAF CC: Kwame Bonsu Sure Of Quarterfinals Berth Despite Hilal Stalemate

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
CAF CC: Kwame Bonsu Sure Of Quarterfinals Berth Despite Hilal Stalemate

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Kwame Bonso has expressed his belief that his side has what it takes to qualify for the quarterfinals of the CAF Confederations Cup.

The Porcupine Warriors were held at home by Al Hilal on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The draw have left the Porcupine Warriors no choice to beat Zesco United on Sunday after failed to beat the Sudanese side after Nkana FC defeat Zesco United.

Kotoko are expected to leave the country on Wednesday for the final group game on Sunday in Zambia.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Football News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Double Bonuses For National Team Coaches Cancelled - Report
Kotoko Blame Anas For Hilal Draw In CAF CC
Young Wants More Player Protection After Pitch Invasion
Jonathan Mensah Hails Kwesi Appiah's Return To Black Stars
TOP STORIES

Of Militia, Vigilantism: Akufo-Addo Should Be Dragged To Cou...

5 hours ago

Tarkwa: Planned 'Mad' Protest Against Goldfields Company Put...

5 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line