CAF CC: Kwame Bonsu Sure Of Quarterfinals Berth Despite Hilal Stalemate

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Kwame Bonso has expressed his belief that his side has what it takes to qualify for the quarterfinals of the CAF Confederations Cup.

The Porcupine Warriors were held at home by Al Hilal on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The draw have left the Porcupine Warriors no choice to beat Zesco United on Sunday after failed to beat the Sudanese side after Nkana FC defeat Zesco United.

Kotoko are expected to leave the country on Wednesday for the final group game on Sunday in Zambia.