Al Hilal Confirm Interest In Kotoko Duo

Al Hilal manager, Irad Zafouri has revealed that his side could make a double swoop for Kotoko duo Songe Yacouba and Emmanuel Gyamfi.

The Burkinabe forward and the pacy winger has been impressive for the Porcupine Warriors in the ongoing CAF Confederations Cup.

Yacouba was seen in a conversation with officials of Al Hilal.

Gyamfi, on the other hand, received praises from Zafouri for his standout performance in Sunday’s game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

“Yacouba is a good player, he and the number 29 (Emmanuel Gyamfi). Ashanti has a good team. Very good players and play well also,” he told Oyerepa FM in Kumasi.

“I want any good player in any team, Yacouba and the number 29 (Emmanuel Gyamfi).”

The Porcupine Warriors will leave Ghana on Wednesday for their last group game against Zesco United on Zambia.