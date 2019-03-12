Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: "there Will Be Uprising After 2020 If Things Don’t Change" -Duncan-Wil...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Football News

Al Hilal Confirm Interest In Kotoko Duo

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Al Hilal Confirm Interest In Kotoko Duo

Al Hilal manager, Irad Zafouri has revealed that his side could make a double swoop for Kotoko duo Songe Yacouba and Emmanuel Gyamfi.

The Burkinabe forward and the pacy winger has been impressive for the Porcupine Warriors in the ongoing CAF Confederations Cup.

Yacouba was seen in a conversation with officials of Al Hilal.

Gyamfi, on the other hand, received praises from Zafouri for his standout performance in Sunday’s game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

“Yacouba is a good player, he and the number 29 (Emmanuel Gyamfi). Ashanti has a good team. Very good players and play well also,” he told Oyerepa FM in Kumasi.

“I want any good player in any team, Yacouba and the number 29 (Emmanuel Gyamfi).”

The Porcupine Warriors will leave Ghana on Wednesday for their last group game against Zesco United on Zambia.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Football News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Double Bonuses For National Team Coaches Cancelled - Report
Kotoko Blame Anas For Hilal Draw In CAF CC
Young Wants More Player Protection After Pitch Invasion
Jonathan Mensah Hails Kwesi Appiah's Return To Black Stars
TOP STORIES

Of Militia, Vigilantism: Akufo-Addo Should Be Dragged To Cou...

5 hours ago

Tarkwa: Planned 'Mad' Protest Against Goldfields Company Put...

5 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line