Mourinho Talks UEFA Champions League In First Episode Of RT’s “On The Touchline"

MOSCOW, 11 MARCH — In the first episode of his new RT program “On the touchline with José Mourinho”, the legendary football coach gave a breakdown of the biggest moments from last week’s Champions League matches.

During the episode, Mourinho gave his take on the defeat of Real Madrid in the 1/8 finals of the UEFA Champions League, whether or not Paris Saint-Germain should have been awarded a penalty kick in the 94th minute of its match with Manchester United, and his predictions for the remaining matches of the tournament’s 1/8 finals.

Last summer, José Mourinho joined the RT team for special coverage of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, sharing his expert analysis and predictions for the tournament. This time, he’ll be bringing his expertise to RT’s coverage of the 2019 UEFA Champions League—one of the biggest events in European football. Mourinho has coached two different teams to the coveted UEFA Champions League title, winning the competition with Porto in 2004 and Inter Milan in 2010.

Mourinho’s 2018 collaboration with RT generated a media firestorm, with hundreds of outlets from Brazil to India writing about the partnership. His subsequent predictions of the tournament, from the Group Stage all the way to the finals, went viral, generating millions of views. In January 2019, Mourinho’s commentary for RT’s World Cup special coverage earned him a nomination for “Best Sports Anchor” at the New York Festivals. RT’s promo “This is Russia, play with all your soul”, which featured Mourinho speaking Russian, also scored a nod.

One of the most successful football managers of all time, Mourinho has trained top clubs in Spain’s La Liga (Real Madrid), the English Premier League (Chelsea and Manchester United), Italy’s Serie A (Inter Milan) and Portugal’s Primeira Liga (Porto). In 2010, he was honoured as the first FIFA World Coach of the Year. The Portuguese Football Federation named him the Portuguese Coach of the Century, while UEFA named him one of the top 10 greatest coaches since the organization’s founding in 1954. For nearly a decade, from 2003 to 2012, Mourinho won at least one major tournament every calendar year.

The next episode of “On the touchline with José Mourinho” airs on 14 March on RT International.

