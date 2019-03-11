CAF CC: Dr Kwame Kyei Optimistic Despite Al Hilal Set Back

Executive chairman for Asante Kotoko, Dr Kwame Kyei has reiterated that he is confident of quarterfinals berth despite his side 1-1 draw against Al Hilal.

The draw against the Sudanese side at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium means the Porcupine Warriors will have to win against Zesco United on Sunday 17th March to qualify to the quarterfinals of the CAF Confederation Cup.

But the successful businessman insisted he was happy with what happened yesterday and called on the fans to keep supporting the team no matter the situation.

"I was very happy about the results yesterday. How can you determine that God is great?. These situations, so when all hope are lost that's where he glorifies himself," he told Light FM.

"I haven't seen anything, even if we get eliminated from this stage, this won't be a stumbling block between me and my God in ultimately praising and worshipping him to the extreme."

"As humans, we don't own our destiny except for God. We will be leaving here Tuesday so let's leave everything in the hands of God. What he desires will come to past"

"I deeply from my heart want to thank the supporters. The whole of Africa I haven't seen such support like this before so they shouldn't be discouraged but keep supporting the club and I believe Kotoko will reach higher heights," he added.

Asante Kotoko lies third in Group C with 7points, a point behind second place El Hilal, and two points behind first-place Nkana FC with a game to go.