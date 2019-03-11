IBF Champion Richard Commey Receives Car, 50,000ghc From Nana Akuffo Addo

President Nana Akuffo Addo has presented a brand new car and cash of 50,000ghc to the new IBF world lightweight champion, Richard Commey when he paid a courtesy call on him to show him his title at the Jubilee House in Accra.

Commey who was accompanied by the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) President, Peter Zwennes, Mayor of Accra Hon Adjei Sowah and the Deputy Minister of Youth &Sports Hon Perry Okudjeto said he was inspired by the President of Ghana to go all our to win as a really supports the party.

The President, Nana Addo advised him to train harder and retain the belt, and keep it for a long time.

Richard Commey who has been tipped to win the 44th Best Sports Personality at the upcoming Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG ) Awards promised to put the name of Ghana very high in world boxing.

He defeated Russian Isa Chaniev to win the IBF Lightweight Title in Texas, USA.