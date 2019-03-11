Kotoko To Expose Security Personnel Who Steal From The Club During Football Matches

Asante Kotoko are to expose security personnel who have been stealing from the club during home matches at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Kotoko have made close to GHC1million from their home games in this year’s CAF Confederation Cup matches, however, this figure could have been more after three home matches played in the CAF Confederations Cup.

A video uploaded onto the Kotoko Express app revealed how CCTV camera's caught security personnel who have been cheating the team during matches.

The Porcupine Warriors undoubtedly remains one of the two Clubs with a larger fan base in Ghana, and it is believe the team mostly generate revenue from their highly patronized matches at home.

The Ghanaian giants were held to a 1-1 stalemate by Sudanese Club Al Hilal in the CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday.

They are expected to fly out to Zambia for their final group match this weekend.