31 minutes ago | Football Transfers

Dauda Mohammed Delighted To Score Against Feyenoord

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Dauda Mohammed Delighted To Score Against Feyenoord

Ghanaian striker, Dauda Mohammed says they were unlucky against Feyenoord despite scoring his first goal in the Dutch Eredivisie.

Leonid Slutsky and his men were held at home to a 1-1 stalemate.

The former Asante Kotoko forward pulled parity for his side in the 47th minute after Orkun Kokcu had given Feyenoord a first-half lead.

However, Dauda is unhappy with the draw despite scoring his second goal for the Club.

The 21-year-old is on loan from Belgian giants Anderlecht.

