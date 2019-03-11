Al Hilal Considering Signing Songne Yacouba In June

Sudanese side, Al Hilal could sign Songne Yacouba from Asante Kotoko, according to reports.

The 26-year-old could be on a flight to Ombudsman should Hilal make an official bid and agree terms with the Porcupine Warriors.

The Burkinabe forward has been one of Kotoko’s big assets since joining the club.

Reports indicates a transfer move for the attacker who has two goals for Kotoko in this year’s CAF Confederation Cup is imminent.

Already, reports emerged that Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly are considering a $150,000 move for the former Stade Malien star. Should this be true, Al Hilal will need to break the bank for the attacker.

The Porcupine Warriors meanwhile will be missing Songne Yacouba's in their final Group match against ZESCO United due to suspension.