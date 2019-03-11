CAF CC: CK Akonnor Left fruastrated After Hilal Stalemate

Asante Kotoko gaffer, CK Akunnor has expressed his dissatisfaction after his side failed to secure early qualification for the quarterfinals in the ongoing Caf Confederation Cup quarter-final berth.

The home side was held to 1:1 drawn game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium after Nkana had beaten Zesco 3-0 at home in Group C.

The Porcupine Warriors needed a win against the Sudanese side to go through to the knockout stage for the first time since 2005. But Kotoko were lucky not to lose after striker Songne Yacouba scored a late equaliser.

“Throughout the week, we weren’t ourselves. Honestly, I don’t know what happened but Conte (Kwame Bonsu) who has been the been the engine of the team wasn’t himself today. We really suffered in the game and the draw feels like a defeat,” Akonnor said after the match.

“No coach would be happy with the results. We kept losing key players in the team. Sometimes it’s difficult.”

“Now we have to go to Zambia and win whatever the situation. Those who are injured are injured. We have to make do without them.”

The draw means Kotoko must win their last group game in Zambia against Zesco United. Whatever happens between Al Hilal and Nkana matters not.