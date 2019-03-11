Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: "there Will Be Uprising After 2020 If Things Don’t Change" -Duncan-Wil...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
3 hours ago | Football News

CAF CC: CK Akonnor Left fruastrated After Hilal Stalemate

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
CK Akonnor
CK Akonnor

Asante Kotoko gaffer, CK Akunnor has expressed his dissatisfaction after his side failed to secure early qualification for the quarterfinals in the ongoing Caf Confederation Cup quarter-final berth.

The home side was held to 1:1 drawn game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium after Nkana had beaten Zesco 3-0 at home in Group C.

The Porcupine Warriors needed a win against the Sudanese side to go through to the knockout stage for the first time since 2005. But Kotoko were lucky not to lose after striker Songne Yacouba scored a late equaliser.

“Throughout the week, we weren’t ourselves. Honestly, I don’t know what happened but Conte (Kwame Bonsu) who has been the been the engine of the team wasn’t himself today. We really suffered in the game and the draw feels like a defeat,” Akonnor said after the match.

“No coach would be happy with the results. We kept losing key players in the team. Sometimes it’s difficult.”

“Now we have to go to Zambia and win whatever the situation. Those who are injured are injured. We have to make do without them.”

The draw means Kotoko must win their last group game in Zambia against Zesco United. Whatever happens between Al Hilal and Nkana matters not.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Football News
Powered By Modern Ghana
2018 AFCON Qualifiers: Ghana To Start Camping For Kenya Clash On March 18
Kwesi Appiah Back To Black Stars Squad To Face Kenya
KP Boateng Named Among Barcelona Disappointing Signings
CAF CC: CK Akunnor Not Impressed With Al Hilal Results
TOP STORIES

Anas Drops Corruption Recording App

39 minutes ago

Gov't In Talks With StanChart, Standard Bank For $750m Loan

1 hour ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line