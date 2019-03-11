2018 AFCON Qualifiers: Ghana To Start Camping For Kenya Clash On March 18

The Black Stars of Ghana will start their camping for their final 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Kenya's Harambee Stars on March 18.

Ghana will host the Harambee Stars on March 23 with the two sides already qualified for the continental showpiece in Egypt.

Black Stars qualified for the Afcon as a result of a 2-0 victory over Ethiopia in Addis Ababa to the upcoming match will serve as an opportunity for Kwesi Appiah to try out new players.

The manager has invited five debutants including Kotoko duo Kwame Bonsu and Amos Frimpong as well Ernest Asante, Caleb Ekuban and Joseph Aidoo.

Below is the squad

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Martizburg, South Africa) Lawrence Ati (Sochaux, France), Felix Annan (Asante Kotoko, Ghana)

Defenders: Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan, Italy) Lumor Agbenyenu ( Göztepe S.K, Turkey) Andy Yiadom (Reading Football Club, England) Amos Frimpong (Asante Kotoko, Ghana) Nuhu Kassim (1899 Hoffenheim, Germany) Nicholas Opoku (Udinese, Italy) John Boye (Metz,France) Joseph Aidoo (Genk, Belgium)

Midfielders: Andre Ayew ( Fenerbahçe S.K, Turkey) Mubarak Wakaso (Alaves, Spain) Christian Atsu (Newcastle, England) Kwame Bonsu (Asante Kotoko, Ghana) Ernest Asante ( Al Jazira, UAE) Thomas Partey (Atlético Madrid) Alhassan Wakaso ( Vitória S.C, Portugal) Jeffery Schlupp ( Crystal Palace, England), Alfred Duncan (Sassuolo, Italy)

Forward: Caleb Ansah Ekuban(Trabzonspor, Turkey) Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) Emmanuel Boateng (Dalian Yifang, China) Kwasi Appiah (AFC Wimbledon, UK).