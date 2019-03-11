Kwesi Appiah Back To Black Stars Squad To Face Kenya

AFC Wimbledon striker, Kwesi Appiah has named in Ghana's squad to face Kenya in four years.

He replaces Asamoah Gyan ahead of Ghana’s final Cup of Nations qualifier against Kenya at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The 28-year-old last made an appearance for Ghana at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations final against Cote d’ Ivoire, a game the Black Stars lost on penalties.

The former Crystal Palace was last invited to the Black Stars three years ago when he picked up a knee injury ahead of Ghana's qualifier against Mozambique in Accra.

Coach Kwesi Appiah having watched the former Crystal Palace forward has given the attacker an opportunity in the team.

The player has so far scored four goals in 18 appearances for AFC Wimbledon in the English League One.

Appiah has scored once in six outings for Ghana after netting against Guinea at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Equatorial Guinea.