CAF CC: CK Akunnor Not Impressed With Al Hilal Results

Asante Kotoko coach, CK Akunnor has expressed his displeasure after his side failed to sealed their qualification to the quarterfinals of the game after Nkana FC hammered Zesco United 3:0.

The Ghana Premier League side were held by the Sudanese side at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the match five fixture of the CAF Confederations.

Kotoko shared spoils with Hilal after the home side had to claw back to pick a point with a late striker from striker Songne Yacouba in the 86th minutes after Waleed Hamid broke the deadlock on the 32nd minute.

Speaking to the media after the game, Akonnor couldn’t hide his frustration with the result and felt his team missed the chance to qualify to the quarterfinals of the competition.

“Throughout the week, we weren’t ourselves. Honestly, I don’t know what happened but Konte (Bonsu) who has been the been the engine of the team wasn’t himself today.

“We really suffered in the game. It felt like a defeat. Now we have to go to Zambia and win,” he said.

“No Coach would be happy with the results. We kept losing key players in the team. Sometimes it difficult.

“We have to go to Zambia and win whatever the situation. Those who are injured are injured. We have to make do without them,” he added in a frustrated voice.

Asante Kotoko will have to beat Zesco United in a week time to secure their qualification to the quarterfinals of the competition.