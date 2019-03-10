Al Hilal Hold Asante Kotoko In Final Home Game In CAF CC

Songne Yacouba scored a late goal in the 86th for Asante Kotoko as they shared spoils with Al Hilal Omdurman at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday.

Waleed Bakhet Hamid broke the deadlock for the away side in the 33rd minute.

Skipper Amos Frimpong who missed the Nkana FC home game due to accumulation of cards was reintroduced into the line up while Emmanuel Gyamfi recovered from injury to play.

Midfielder Emmanuel Gyamfi could have garnered the opener for the Fabulous Club but he could not convert his chances.

However, midfield kingpin Abdul Fatawu Safiu rattled the crossbar on the hour mark as Kotoko pressed to get the equaliser.

The Sudanese side managed the tempo of the game as Akonnor continued to switch his system around, playing three back in the last 10 minutes of the game.

A section of the Kotoko fans at the stands expressed their displeasure at refereeing by flying missiles unto the playing third.

Emmanuel Agyemang Badu burst forward in an explosive move to set up Emmanuel Gyamfi who weighed in a cross for Songne Yacouba to head home for the equaliser.

The Ghana Premier League side will jet off to play a must-win game against Zesco United next week Sunday.

Kotoko are currently languishing at the 3rd position with seven points in Group C.