Ireland Crush France To Keep Title Hopes Alive

Defending Six Nation champions Ireland kept alive heir hopes of defending their title with a clinical 26-14 win over France at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday.

The hosts gave a far more assured performance than in their previous thee matches and had the game sealed by half-time leading 19-0 after scoring three tries through captain Rory Best, Johnny Sexton and Jack Conan.

Keith Earls secured the bonus point with a fourth try in the second-half to give both coach Joe Schmidt and Best a victory in what is their final Six Nations home match.