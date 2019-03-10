Nkana Beat Zesco United To Go Top Of Group C Of CAF Confed Cup

Zesco United have been sent packing from the CAF Confederation Cup after losing a Zambian derby 3-0 away to Nkana FC in Kitwe on Sunday.

Goals from Kelvin and Ronald Kampamba, as well as Shadrick Musonda, secured a victory for the Reds which sends them to the top of Group C (temporarily at least), while Team Ya Ziko have been mathematically eliminated from the competition.

Nkana put in a few tasty challenges in the opening stages and saw both Freddy Tshimenga and Gift Zulu go into the referee’s book.

Zesco generally dominated possession but were unable to really stamp their authority on the game and test out the hosts’ goalkeeper Allan Chibwe.

The first half ended goalless, with Nkana fans frustrated by their teams’ inability to build any kind of attacking rhythm.

The hosts made a tactical change early in the second half, introducing Chisamba Lungu in place of Freddy Tshimenga in an effort to bring more creativity to their attack. However, Lungu lasted just three minutes before he had to be replaced by Harrison Chisala.

Despite this setback, Nkana claimed the lead in the 64th minute through a fine strike from Kelvin Kampamba, who sent an effort beyond the reach of goalkeeper Jacob Banda to put the hosts 1-0 up.

Another Kampamba, Ronald, then ensured the points for Nkana late in the game, as he made it 2-0 in the 85th minute. The forward capitalised on space at the back as the visitors began throwing more and more players forward in an effort to equalise.

Things went from bad to worse for Zesco when Shadrick Musonda added a third late, driving a further nail into the coffin of the Zambian giants.

Nkana FC (0) 3 (K. Kampamba 64’, R. Kampamba 85’, S. Musonda 89’)

Zesco United 0

Nkana: Chibwe, J. Musonda, Nyondo, Bahn, Zulu, Malambo, K. Kampamba (S. Musonda 76’), Tshimenga (Lungu 47’ [Chisala 50’]), Otieno, R. Kampamba, Bwalya

Zesco: Banda, Silwimba, Akumu, Odhiambo, Mayembe, Mtonga, Ching’andu (Kalengo 55’), Sabumukama (Osumanu 65’), Were, Kambole, Mwape (L. Ching’andu 83’)