CAF CC: CK Akunnor Name Strong Line Up Against Al Hilal

Coach Charles Kwablan Akunnor has effected two changes into his line up to face Sudanese giants Al Hilal in the CAF Confederation Cup match.

Kotoko who had their captain Amos Frimpong missed out in their last game against Nkana FC in Kumasi following two yellow card punishment is set to start at right-back.

He replaces Augustine Sefah. Agyeman Badu also had the nod over Abdul Ganiu, having featured in Kotoko 3-0 win over Nkana FC.

The match is scheduled to kick off 4;00 pm at the Kumasi Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Below are the Starting IX for Kotoko SC;

Felix Annan

Amos Frimpong

Daniel Darkwah

Agyemang Badu

Wahab Adams

Umar Bashiru

Emmanuel Gyamfi

Kwame Bonsu

Songne Yacouba

Fatawu Mohammed

Martin Antwi

