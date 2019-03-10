Modern Ghana logo

1 hour ago | Sports News

SCOREBOARD: Results From Top European Leagues

A Sterling hat-trick. Photograph: Matt McNulty - Manchester City/Man City via Getty Images
ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE (MATCH DAY 29)

Crystal Palace 1-2 Brighton

Manchester City 3-1 Watford

Leicester City 3-1 Fulham

Huddersfield 0-2 Bournemouth

Newcastle 3-2 Everton

Southampton 2-1 Tottenham

Cardiff 2-0 West Ham

SPANISH LA LIGA (MATCHDAY 27)

Alaves 1-1 Eibar

Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Espanyol

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Leganes

Barcelona 3-1 Rayo Vallecano

ITALIAN SERIE A (MATCHDAY 27)

Juventus 4-1 Udinese

Parma 1-0 Genoa

GERMAN BUNDESLIGA (MATCHDAY 25)

Mainz 0-1 Monchengladbach

Werder Bremen 4-2 Schalke

Bayern Munich 6-0 Wolfsburg

Dortmund 3-1 Stuttgart

RB Leipzig 0-0 Augsburg

Freiburg 2-1 Hertha Berlin

FRENCH LIGUE 1 (MATCHDAY 28)

Strasbourg 2-2 Lyon

Monaco 1-1 Bordeaux

Amiens 2-1 Nimes

Dijon 1-1 Reims

More to follow.

—JoySports

