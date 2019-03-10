1 hour ago | Sports News SCOREBOARD: Results From Top European Leagues By Modern Ghana A Sterling hat-trick. Photograph: Matt McNulty - Manchester City/Man City via Getty Images ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE (MATCH DAY 29) Crystal Palace 1-2 Brighton Manchester City 3-1 Watford Leicester City 3-1 Fulham Huddersfield 0-2 Bournemouth Newcastle 3-2 Everton Southampton 2-1 Tottenham Cardiff 2-0 West Ham SPANISH LA LIGA (MATCHDAY 27) Alaves 1-1 Eibar Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Espanyol Atletico Madrid 1-0 Leganes Barcelona 3-1 Rayo Vallecano ITALIAN SERIE A (MATCHDAY 27) Juventus 4-1 Udinese Parma 1-0 Genoa GERMAN BUNDESLIGA (MATCHDAY 25) Mainz 0-1 Monchengladbach Werder Bremen 4-2 Schalke Bayern Munich 6-0 Wolfsburg Dortmund 3-1 Stuttgart RB Leipzig 0-0 Augsburg Freiburg 2-1 Hertha Berlin FRENCH LIGUE 1 (MATCHDAY 28) Strasbourg 2-2 Lyon Monaco 1-1 Bordeaux Amiens 2-1 Nimes Dijon 1-1 Reims More to follow. —JoySports
