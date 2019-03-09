CAF CC: We Will Shock Kotoko On Sunday - Hilal Coach

Al Hilal coach, Nabil Kouki has reiterated his sides did not have enough time to prepare for their CAF Confederations Cup game against Asante Kotoko but has insisted they will beat the Ghana Premier League.

The Porcupine Warriors will welcome the Sudanese side to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the matchday fixture clash.

However, the Tunisian manager is unbeaten away from home in 7 games he has managed so far in the CAF Continental Competition away from home.

Speaking to the press ahead of the game, Nabil Kouki remains upbeat his side is capable of winning the game in Kumasi.

“We didn’t have much time to prepare because of the trip. Asante Kokoto is a great club but we are here to win,” he said.

“We are not Afraid of the game. I know Kotoko, I was a player at Tunisia for Club African and the Tunisian National teams. Injuries plagued my playing career and cut short.

“But Al Hilal are also a big team. It will be a big game tomorrow. But we have not come here to settle for draw, we are here to win it”

Al Hilal sit on top of Group C with seven points from four games.