Agyemang Badu Set To Move To The Portuguese League

Emmanuel Agyemang Badu

Kumasi Asante Kotoko’s Emmanuel Agyemang Badu is rumored to be on the wish list of Portuguese club Rio Ave.

Agyemang Badu who is 22 years of age, has been impressive so far for the Porcupine Warriors in their ongoing CAF Confederations Cup matches.

The defender might be switching sides into the Portuguese in the summer after catching the eyes of scouts from Rio Ave.

Agyemang Badu is said to have also agreed personal terms with the Portuguese club ahead of his move.

Kotoko will be hosting Al Hilal on Sunday and Agyemang Badu will be seeking his spot in the starting lineup after being sidelined in the game against Nkana FC.