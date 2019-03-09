CAF CC: Umar Bashir Rubbishes Kotoko’s Second Half Struggles

Asante Kotoko

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have been at the receiving end of criticisms for bad performances in every second half of all their games.

The Porcupine Warriors always started the game on a good note but seem to go to bed during the second half, with the team’s defense always in shambles.

But according to midfielder Umar Bashir, the team is faring well.

“We are doing fine. We are strong. We didn’t lose any game during the second half. For me the most important is to win the game,” he told the media.

“Playing for Kotoko comes with a lot of pressure and pride, but we always try to do our best in every game.”