Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: "there Will Be Uprising After 2020 If Things Don’t Change" -Duncan-Wil...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
49 minutes ago | CAF Confederation Cup

CAF CC: Umar Bashir Rubbishes Kotoko’s Second Half Struggles

By Joshua Cudjo Nyatsidzi
Asante Kotoko
Asante Kotoko

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have been at the receiving end of criticisms for bad performances in every second half of all their games.

The Porcupine Warriors always started the game on a good note but seem to go to bed during the second half, with the team’s defense always in shambles.

But according to midfielder Umar Bashir, the team is faring well.

“We are doing fine. We are strong. We didn’t lose any game during the second half. For me the most important is to win the game,” he told the media.

“Playing for Kotoko comes with a lot of pressure and pride, but we always try to do our best in every game.”

Joshua Cudjo Nyatsidzi
Joshua Cudjo Nyatsidzi Sports Reporter
CAF Confederation Cup
Powered By Modern Ghana
CAF CC: C.K. Akunnor Eyes Win Over Al Hilal
CAF CC: Maintain Wahab-Ganiu Defensive Paring – Frimpong Manso Advises C.K. Akunnor
CAF CC: C.K. Akunnor Happy To Keep Clean Sheet Against Nkana FC
CAF CC: I Took A Risk To Play Daniel Darkwah – C.K. Akunnor
TOP STORIES

NPA Boss Warns Against Fronting In LPG Distribution

18 hours ago

'De Eye' Group Expose: Akufo-Addo Is Deceptive—NDC

Mar 8, 2019

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line