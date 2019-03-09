Modern Ghana logo

49 minutes ago | Africa Sports

Yussif Chibsah Blast Royal Danish Embassy For Preventing Players From Acquiring Visas

By Joshua Cudjo Nyatsidzi
Yussif Alhassan Chibsah
Yussif Alhassan Chibsah

Former Black Stars player Yussif Alhassan Chibsah is not happy about the treatment melted out to Ghanaian footballers who go to the Royal Danish Embassy for traveling visa.

Chibsah has xepressed his pleasure as to why the unfair treatment he presive is been given to the Ghanaians.

According to Yussif Chibsah, the government of Ghana was intervene as it is damaging the careers of Ghanaian players who want to ply their trade abroad.

"I have heard lots of complaints about the Royal Danish Embassy in Accra and how they handle football invitations from Sweden to Ghanaian players. But its high time the Ghana Football Association, the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Regional Integration, Ghana get involve," he posted on Facebook.

"Clubs and players work hard to attract foreign clubs but the Royal Danish Embassy have made it extremely difficult for this young talent to realise their professional dreams. Recent case is about the 3 players of Asante Kotoko Sporting Club who needed entry visa to Sweden to finalised their transfer to Syrianska FC.

"There has not been any response from the Royal Danish Embassy for over a month after application. It took a Kenyan player 10 days to process his visa to Sweden to sign for same club in place of the Ghanaian player. How fair is that?"

Joshua Cudjo Nyatsidzi
Joshua Cudjo Nyatsidzi Sports Reporter
