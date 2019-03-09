Kwame Bonsu’s Prison Sentence Is A Blessing In Disguise – Chipsah

Manager of Asante Kotoko’s Kwame Bonsu has revealed his client’s term served in prison is actually a blessing on the player’s career.

Bonsu, 24, who was playing for Gefle IF at the time, was sentenced to a two-year jail term by a District Court in Sweden for raping and assaulting his Swedish wife. Upon an appeal, he served one year and a month and was expelled from Sweden where he lived since 2013.

The ex-convict upon his arrival in Ghana signed for Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

But according to his manager Yussif Alhassan Chipsah, the innocent player has picked by from where his playing career stopped at and believe the prison term is a blessing.

“His Ex thought she was destroying his career but it’s the opposite now. It’s been a blessing in disguise,” he told Kumasi FM.

“Thanks to his family and everyone who encouraged him. The target we set was to relaunch his career and seek pastures abroad and it has not yet manifested. This is just the beginning and we pray he helps Kotoko and Ghana to reach higher feet,” he added.

Kwame Bonsu has been an exception in all the games he has played so far for the Porcupine Warriors.