Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: "there Will Be Uprising After 2020 If Things Don’t Change" -Duncan-Wil...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Sports News

KP Boateng Charged To Fight For A Place At Barcelona

By Joshua Cudjo Nyatsidzi
Kevin Prince Boateng
Kevin Prince Boateng

Ghanaian midfielder Kevin Prince Boateng has been charged by his coach at Barcelona to fight for a place in the team’s starting lineup.

Boateng who is on loan from Sassuolo till the end of the season is struggling to book a place in Barcelona’s first team.

KP Boateng has been dropped for the fifth competitive game since joining the Camp Nou including two El Classicos.

According to Barcelona’s Manager Ernesto Valverde, the Ghanaian attacker has to battle other four players for a spot in the starting team.

“I have to pick a squad and there are five players who can play as forward. Someone had to be left out. I couldn’t pick them all,” he told the media in a press conference.

“Boateng has to work hard to turn the situation around,” he added.

Joshua Cudjo Nyatsidzi
Joshua Cudjo Nyatsidzi Sports Reporter
Sports News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Juve Won't Go Crazy Against Udinese, Says Allegri
International Muay Thai Fighter, Natacha De Almeida Falls In Love With Ghana
LeBron James Eclipses Idol Michael Jordan To Go Fourth On NBA Scoring Chart
How Manchester United's drama boys upstaged PSG in Champions League
TOP STORIES

NPA Boss Warns Against Fronting In LPG Distribution

18 hours ago

'De Eye' Group Expose: Akufo-Addo Is Deceptive—NDC

Mar 8, 2019

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line