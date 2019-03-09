KP Boateng Charged To Fight For A Place At Barcelona

Kevin Prince Boateng

Ghanaian midfielder Kevin Prince Boateng has been charged by his coach at Barcelona to fight for a place in the team’s starting lineup.

Boateng who is on loan from Sassuolo till the end of the season is struggling to book a place in Barcelona’s first team.

KP Boateng has been dropped for the fifth competitive game since joining the Camp Nou including two El Classicos.

According to Barcelona’s Manager Ernesto Valverde, the Ghanaian attacker has to battle other four players for a spot in the starting team.

“I have to pick a squad and there are five players who can play as forward. Someone had to be left out. I couldn’t pick them all,” he told the media in a press conference.

“Boateng has to work hard to turn the situation around,” he added.