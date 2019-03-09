CAF CC: CK Akunnor Expects A Tough Match Against Al Hilal

Head coach of Asante Kotoko, CK Akunnor reiterated that he is expecting a tough match against Al Hilal.

After suffering 1:0 defeat to Sudanese side in the first leg, the Porcupine Warriors will host Hilal in the matchday five of the CAF Confederations Cup.

Al Hilal is yet to lose an away match and ahead of the game, the former Dreams FC gaffer is expecting a tough clash on Sunday.

"Hilal is a very disciplined side, and they have improved in a lot of areas since they changed their coach," he told the press.

"We have two games to go and it's important that we win them and from what we have seen from Hilal, it's obvious that they are solid at the back.

"Its a difficult task playing against such teams but we are looking forward to gets a good result.

"Anybody can score depending on the movement of the team. I don't want to narrow goal scoring down to just one person," he added.