Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: "there Will Be Uprising After 2020 If Things Don’t Change" -Duncan-Wil...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
19 minutes ago | Football News

CAF CC: We Are Poised To Beat Al Hilal - Umar Basiru

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
CAF CC: We Are Poised To Beat Al Hilal - Umar Basiru

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Umar Basiru says they are confident of continuing their impressive run against Al Hilal.

The Porcupine Warriors will be hosting the Sudanese side in the matchday five of the CAF Confederations Cup at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The Sudanese heavyweight defeated the Reds by a lone goal in the group opening game.

However, ahead of the much-anticipated game, the former WAFA star says playing for the Ghana Premier League giants comes with a lot of pressure but are poised for victory on Sunday.

"Playing for Kotoko comes with a lot of pressure and pride, but we always try to do our best in every game.

"Hilal is a very good side, but we are poised to beat them tomorrow," he added.

The match has been scheduled to kick off at 15:00GMT

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Football News
Powered By Modern Ghana
FC Nanates Forward Majeed Waris Adjudged “Humanitarian Footballer of The Year”
Al Hilal Eyes To End Kotoko's Unbeaten Run At Home
Kotoko Fans To Get 10% Refund For A Win Against Al-Hilal - Mybet.africa
Ex-Black Stars Winger Charges KP Boateng To Change His Mentality Towards Ghana
TOP STORIES

NPA Boss Warns Against Fronting In LPG Distribution

9 hours ago

'De Eye' Group Expose: Akufo-Addo Is Deceptive—NDC

16 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line