CAF CC: We Are Poised To Beat Al Hilal - Umar Basiru

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Umar Basiru says they are confident of continuing their impressive run against Al Hilal.

The Porcupine Warriors will be hosting the Sudanese side in the matchday five of the CAF Confederations Cup at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The Sudanese heavyweight defeated the Reds by a lone goal in the group opening game.

However, ahead of the much-anticipated game, the former WAFA star says playing for the Ghana Premier League giants comes with a lot of pressure but are poised for victory on Sunday.

"Playing for Kotoko comes with a lot of pressure and pride, but we always try to do our best in every game.

"Hilal is a very good side, but we are poised to beat them tomorrow," he added.

The match has been scheduled to kick off at 15:00GMT