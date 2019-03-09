FC Nanates Forward Majeed Waris Adjudged “Humanitarian Footballer of The Year”

Ghanaian forward, Abdul Majeed Waris has been adjudged Humanitarian Footballer of the year award at the maiden edition of The Northern Excellence Awards (NExA) which took place at the Global Dream Hotel in Tamale.

The 26-year-old through his foundation has being touching lives in education and supporting young ones who aspire to become professional soccer stars in future.

The foundation has positively affected many lives in the region which saw his efforts duly recognized by the organisers of the programme.

The Abdul Majeed Waris Foundation has over the years been investing in interventions that drive value in the lives of people living in communities within and around the Tamale metropolis.

Receiving the award on his behalf, Halid Prince Mukadi Gbramoni, the Foundation’s Communications Director said, “God bless members of the foundation for always working really hard to put the foundation in the right path and to the organisers, thanks very much for the recognition and we shall do our best to continue with the good works for the betterment of all”

The Northern Excellence Awards (NExA) is an initiative of Celebrities Charity Development Foundation (CeChaDeF), a Non-Governmental Organisation to recognize distinguished Individuals and Organizations who are significantly contributing to the socio-economic development of Northern Ghana.