By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Al Hilal Eyes To End Kotoko's Unbeaten Run At Home

Sudanese side, Al Hilal will attempt to end Asante Kotoko's unbeaten home run in the CAF Confederations Cup on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors are yet to lose a match at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the ongoing CAF Confederations Cup campaign.

The Ghana Premier League side defeat Kariobangi Sharks 2:1 in the preliminary round of the competition after a goaless drawn game in Kenya.

After recording a 3:2 victory in Cameroon, the Porcupine Warriors piled more misery by defeating Coton Sports 2:1 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Kotoko kicked off their group by defeating Zesco United 2:1 after losing by a lone goal in an away match against Al Hilal.

After suffering 3:1 defeat against Nkana FC, the Porcupine Warriors surprisingly turned the scoreline around by putting three goals in the net to Nkana at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Kotoko will host the Sudanese side in the matchday five fixture at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium and will be hoping to keep their home record intact whiles Hilal will be hoping to maintain their perfect away record.

