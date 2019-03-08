Kotoko Fans To Get 10% Refund For A Win Against Al-Hilal - Mybet.africa

Ahead of Kumasi Asante Kotoko’s CAF Champions Cup on Sunday, Sports bookmarker, Mybet.africa is promising a 10% refund bonus win for the Porcupine Warriors should they record a win against their Sudanese counterparts, Al Hilal on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The Porcupine Warriors have kept a clean sheet at home this season and will be aiming to maintain that record to see them topple Al-Hilal who is a point ahead of Kotoko.

Mybet has said “As the only Ghanaian team in contention for this year's CAF Confederation Cup honours, it is our fervent prayer and wish that you put the name of Ghana on a high pedestal on the football map of Africa again”

Mybet believes Kotoko has what it takes to qualify and has urged all Ghanaians and particularly Kotoko fans to remain calm and troop to the stadium in their numbers to cheer the team on to win the crunch match.

Meanwhile, the management and technical bench of Kumasi Asante Kotoko are poised to win all their home matches in the CAF Confederation Cup to improve on their chances of qualifying out of Group C.