Lawrence Nyanyo Nmai Donates Sports Equipment To NSA, GKBA And PFF

Lawrence Nyanyo Nmai, President and Head Coach of the Pro Fighting Factory based in Ghana and Switzerland has donated sports equipment worth thousands of euros to the National Sports Authority (NSA) and the Ghana Kick Boxing Association (GKBA).

He made the presentation at the Media Center of the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday after the weigh in for the first ever Muay Thai International Championship in Ghana.

Other beneficiary of the equipment is the Pro Fighting Factory Team in Ghana.

Making the presentation, Nyanyo Nmai who father, the late Samuel Nmai discovered the popular La Beach in Accra said he loves combat sports and has been training people for many years in Boxing, Karate do, Taekwondo, Thai Boxing and others.

He said sports is his passion and he always feel like supporting his nation.

He called on other people, especially the president of Ghana, HE Nana Akuffo Addo to support sportsmen in Ghana, especially the least finance sports who are doing well for the nation, in terms of winning laurels.

He said Ghana has talents who should not be left to waste or go into bad social habits, but be encouraged to do sports and live healthy.

He said sports can do many positive things for Ghana and the government must take sports very seriously.

He commended boxers and kick boxers who have won world titles and put the name of Ghana high.

Himself a WBC Muay Thai world kick boxing champion, Lawrence Nmai urged the media to continue doing their good work.

Nii Adote Dzata 1, President of the Ghana Kick Boxing Association and Sammy Heywood Okine, Vice President of Pro Fighting Factory Ghana received the equipment.

They thanked him and promised to put them to good use to unearth more champions for Ghana.

The first ever Muay Thai Championship with belts at stake comes off at the Bukom Boxing Arena on Saturday, March 9, 2019.

The WBC Muay Thai President for Africa has arrived in Ghana to supervise the event.

He commended Pro Fighting Factory Gym in Ghana for their hospitality and interest in the sport.